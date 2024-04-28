BOURNEMOUTH, April 28 — Goals from Marco Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert gave Bournemouth a comfortable 3-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion today to ensure the club’s highest points total in the Premier League era with three games left to play.

The 10th-placed Cherries have amassed 48 points, two more than their previous best total of 46 achieved in the 2016-17 season. South-coast rivals Brighton, who finished sixth last year, are 12th on 44 points.

Brighton dominated possession in the first half but went behind when Senesi reacted quickest to head home from a corner in the 13th minute, and despite having the lion’s share of the ball, the visitors only managed a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Making his first Premier League start this season after 12 substitute appearances, Turkish striker Unal fluffed a couple of good chances before netting the second for Bournemouth seven minutes after the break, sending a powerful looping header from Dango Outtara’s cross over the keeper and into the net.

Sent on to chase the game, Brighton substitute Julio Enciso wasted no time getting involved after coming on in the 66th minute, blazing a great opportunity wide before curling a brilliant effort just past the top corner.

That was as close as Brighton came to pulling a goal back, and it was Kluivert who rounded off the scoring with a superb run down the right flank before cutting inside Lewis Dunk and firing home.

The only dark cloud on an otherwise joyful afternoon for Bournemouth came in stoppage-time when winger Antoine Semenyo left the field on a stretcher before the home side extended Brighton’s winless league run to six games. — Reuters

