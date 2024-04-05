PARIS, April 5 — France’s 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo boosted the morale of the ailing Yamaha team on Friday by extending his contract for another two years with the Japanese outfit.

The 24-year-old has won eight MotoGP races and been on the podium 21 times since his debut for them in the elite level in 2019.

He finished runner-up in the title race in 2022 but the team’s performance slipped markedly last year with the Frenchman making the top three just three times and ended up 10th.

“I am super happy to announce that I am going to continue my adventure in BLUE!” said Quartararo in a Yamaha team statement.

Advertisement

“Last winter Yamaha proved to me that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mindset.

“My confidence is high: we will be back at the front together!

“We still have a long way ahead of us to start fighting for victory again.

Advertisement

“I will work hard, and I am sure that, together, we will achieve our dream once more!”

This season has shown little sign of a revival with the French rider — nicknamed “El Diablo” — in 11th spot after two races and garnering just 15 points.

Lin Jarvis, managing director of the team, admitted “there is much work to do to get back to the competitive level we were at in 2021 and the first half of 2022”.

However, Quartararo’s decision to commit to the team showed he had confidence the team can return to its best.

“We are very pleased that Fabio will remain a Yamaha rider,” said Jarvis, calling Quartararo “integral” to the team’s plans.

“Fabio is an exceptional talent, a hard worker, a great team player, and he has many competitive years ahead of him.” — AFP