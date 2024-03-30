KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon and his team of coaches are reportedly disappointed with the national team’s situation and ready, if necessary, to call it quits.

A source close to the national team management said Pan Gon and his coaches submitted a letter to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) recently, stating their willingness to “part ways” with the national team if their services are no longer required.

The source added that the 54-year-old Pan Gon and his coaches are only asking for three months’ salary as compensation should they ‘part ways’.

The South Korean coach’s contract with Harimau Malaya runs until January 2025.

“I was told that the Harimau Malaya panel of coaches, including Pan Gon, had submitted the letter and are prepared should their services no longer be required and they are only asking for three months’ salary if it (the termination of their contract) takes place soon,” the source told Bernama.

The source did not rule out the possibility that the action taken by Pan Gon and his coaches was due to the disappointment and dissatisfaction over several matters that have taken place in the national squad.

Malaysia recently lost 2-0 twice in a row to Oman in their Group D matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifying campaign, thus extending their poor run of form since their topsy-turvy performance in the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar in January.

Meanwhile, FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman, when contacted by Bernama today, denied the matter.

“Pan Gon still has a contract and he is a professional. The team still have two more matches (in the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers) in June and are still not out of the running,” he said.

Pan Gon has helped transform the Harimau Malaya’s fortunes on the international stage, having led them to qualify on merit for the Asian Cup after 42 long years as well as emerging as runners-up in the 2022 Thai King’s Cup and 2023 Merdeka Football tournament.

In addition, Pan Gon also oversaw Malaysia’s surge up the world rankings, rising from a lowly 154th spot to their best-ever placing of 130th.

Pan Gon brought in four assistants, namely a goalkeeper coach, a fitness coach, an analyst and assistant head coach E. Elavarasan when he was appointed Harimau Malaya head coach in January 2022.

Pan Gon was formerly the Korean Football Association (KFA) team director and once coached Hong Kong as well. — Bernama