PETALING JAYA, March 29 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have been urged to be careful when choosing the number of tournaments they wished to participate, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, held from July 26 to August 11.

Former National mixed doubles shuttler Goh Liu Ying said the duo must be careful to avoid injuries since Tang Jie-Ee Wei are currently 8th in the BWF ranking list and are on the right track to feature in their first Olympic Games.

“Since the closing date to accumulate qualifying points for the Olympics is nearing, I feel it is now time to train and prepare for the prestigious Olympics. However, there are five more tournaments before the Olympics and they can wisely choose the number of tournaments they wished to participate,” she told Bernama after watching the “Swing It, Work It, Shake It” music video at Emhub, Petaling Jaya, here today.

Every country has a limited quota of two representatives per category if both are ranked 8th in the ranking list when the final date for qualification ends on April 28.

Liu Ying, winner of the mixed doubles silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who finished as the runners-up in the 2024 Swiss Open, must also seek the services of psychology experts to work on their mental strength as their performance has been up and down when participating in major tournaments.

“...they can perform, but maybe at times they are too eager to win and that can result in their performance going up and down. I feel their confidence is there but the demand and expectation is high and therefore, performance can be affected.

“I feel if they can seek the services of an expert in psychology before the Olympics and can do a little work on mental strength, I feel the approach can help their performance in the Olympics,” said Liu Ying who had partnered Chan Peng Soon during the 2016 Rio Olympics. — Bernama

