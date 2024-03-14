KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — National women’s squash ace, S. Sivasangari, has set her sights on the ultimate goal of her career by winning gold at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

While acknowledging that many squash players share the same dream, Sivasangari is determined to put her shoulder to the wheel to strive for Olympic glory and etch her name in the history books of Malaysian sports by securing the elusive gold for the nation.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games champion believed that with support from key stakeholders such as the National Sports Council, National Sports Institute, Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, coaches, and her sponsor, CIMB Group (CIMB), she will be fueled with the motivation needed to excel on the grand stage of the world’s largest multi-sports event.

“I mean, you always have to have that belief in yourself. I guess, if you’re not going to put that goal there, then, you know, the question of why am I doing this.

Advertisement

“So, I think, obviously, I have four more years. I’m going to work as hard as I can, adjust my weaknesses and get better on those areas,” she told reporters during the partnership signing ceremony with CIMB as their sporting ambassador, here, today.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

In the meantime, Sivasangari, who returned to top 15 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Rankings recently, hoped to break into the top 10 by June.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old felt that she is nearly getting up there after going down fighting against the world’s sixth best and top seed from England, Georgina Kennedy of England, 11-13, 8-11, 14-12, 11-6, 9-11, in the semi-finals of the Land squash tournament at the Cleveland Racquet Club in Cleveland, the United States, last week.

“It’s always tough to be losing a close match but I’m getting closer and closer. I’ve been playing with these top 10 players, and hopefully I can find my breakthrough soon. When that happens, I’m confident that I’ll do much better,” she said.

Regarding the qualification process for the 2028 Olympics, Sivasangari said that she is yet to hear any words from the World Squash Federation.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group chief executive officer (group consumer and digital banking) Effendy Shahul Hamid was pleased to see that the Sungai Petani-born player agreed to partner with them and joined their roster of sporting talent which includes national track cycling ace, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and national golfer, Ervin Chang.

“She has the mindset and tenacity of a winner, and I expect her to be the source of immense pride for the nation as she progresses,” he said. — Bernama