KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — A former manager at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has been awarded RM366,062 in compensation after succeeding in her lawsuit against the bank for wrongful termination related to her participation in political activities in 2016.

Lawyer Datuk S. Ambiga, representing Y. Kohila, 48, the plaintiff, stated that High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache made the award during today’s assessment of damages proceedings.

“BNM, as the defendant, is required to pay RM366,062 in compensation to the plaintiff (Kohila) and costs of RM50,000,” Ambiga said when contacted.

On March 29, Judge Ahmad ruled in favour of Kohila in her lawsuit against BNM, determining that her dismissal for involvement in political activities in 2016 was unlawful and violated the law.

Kohila, who was the Manager of BNM’s Museum & Art Gallery and Knowledge Management Centre, filed the lawsuit in 2018.

She claimed that in May 2017, BNM issued her a show-cause letter for supporting a political party and participating in a public gathering organised by the said party in 2016.

She stated that in June 2017, the Disciplinary Committee decided to terminate her employment on three misconduct charges under the 2012 Code of Ethics. — Bernama