KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — National player S. Sivasangari has stormed into the semi-finals of the Land squash tournament at the Cleveland Racquet Club in Cleveland, the United States.

The world number 16 women’s singles player beat England’s Alicia Mead 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in 23 minutes in the quarter-finals on Thursday (early Friday Malaysian time).

The 25-year-old is set to face another English challenger in the semi-finals, taking on world number six Georgina Kennedy, who downed compatriot Lucy Beecroft 11-2, 11-4, 11-4.

“I think with this match we both warmed up five to six times because the match before took forever, but I came in wanting to get a positive start.

“I am glad I did well and I am happy to have won the third. I am just happy to be progressing to the next round,” she told the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour website.

Sivasangari has won only one of her four matches against Kennedy so far.

In the men’s singles, top seed Ng Eain Yow failed to live up to expectations as he went down 7-11, 7-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-6 to Mexican Leonel Cardenas after a 92-minute battle. — Bernama

