KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will meet with the Australian government soon regarding the country’s move to raise the amount of savings international students need to get a visa.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, said he would hold a meeting with his Australian counterpart to find out the country’s current policy.

“We want to know whether the policy involves all countries or only certain countries. So, the first step we will take is to discuss with the Australian authorities,” he said after officiating at the launch of the new logo of the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Centre (UKMSC) here today.

Zambry said that in the context of student visas, this issue also involves the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN).

“...we must work together with KDN to get a response from the Australian government regarding the matter,” he said.

International media reported that Australia also warned some educational institutions about fraudulent practices in student recruitment as part of efforts to curb migration.

From tomorrow (May 10), international students must show proof of having at least A$29,710 (RM97,787) in savings to obtain a visa, the second increase in seven months. — Bernama