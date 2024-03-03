KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The inclusion of four national squash players in the Fast Track Programme is poised to provide them with opportunities to train alongside the world’s top 10 players abroad.

Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) coaching director, Major (Rtd) S. Maniam, revealed that such plans had been laid out in the Road To Gold (RTG) Programme Committee previously, in a bid to elevate their gameplay and to be on par with the top 10 players ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“A lot of top 10 players now train in the United States of America, Europe, and Egypt, so these are the three destinations that we will be looking at to send our players to train abroad. They need exposure to react with top 10 players not only during tournaments but in sparring session.

“I think RTG can help in supporting our suggestions to have an attachment programme with big clubs abroad where top players stay and train there, or probably look at some international coaches who can guider our players for a short time and give some ideas while there,” he said after an SRAM dinner last night.

In the meantime, Maniam hinted at the possibility of proposing more players to the RTG Programme Committee to get into the Fast Track Programme, should they demonstrate exceptional performance in the future.

Squash will make its debut in the world’s biggest multi-sports event, the 2028 Olympic Games, slated to be held from July 14 until 30.

On Thursday, four national squash players, namely Ng Eain Yow, S. Sivasangari, Aifa Azman, and Aira Azman, were listed in the Fast Track Programme.

The Fast Track Programme which falls under RTG Programme was formed with the mission of developing new young talented athletes between 16 and 25 with the potential of winning gold medals at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. — Bernama