BERLIN, Feb 22 — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos announced his comeback to the Germany national team on Thursday after three years of international retirement and ahead of this summer’s European Championship on home soil.

The 34-year-old Kroos, a 2014 World Cup winner, announced his national team retirement in July 2021 after Germany were beaten 2-0 by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Kroos, who made his international debut in 2010, won 106 caps for Germany. He has also won five Champions League crowns, among a long list of club titles, from his time at Bayern Munich and Real.

“Guys, quick and painless: From March onwards I will again be playing for Germany,” Kroos said in a social media post.

“Why? Because the national team coach asked me, because I want to and because I am certain that there are more things possible with the team at the Euro than most people believe at the moment.”

Germany are hosts of the Euros that start on June 14 and will be held across 10 cities. The final is in Berlin on July 14 but the hosts’ have struggled for form in recent years.

The four-time world champions have crashed out in the first round at the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who took over in September 2023, has not enjoyed a good start with his team having won just two of their last six matches. They also lost their most recent two games, against Turkey and Austria, in November.

They next play France and Netherlands in March. — Reuters