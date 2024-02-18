KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — David Puig captured the Malaysian Open golf title after the Spaniard fired home a 62 courtesy of nine birdies in the final round for a two-shot victory over South Korean Wang Jeung-hun in Kuala Lumpur Sunday.

Thailand’s Denwit Boriboonsub finished tied-third along with American John Catlin, with New Zealand’s Kevin Yuan completing a top five finish off the leader at the Mines Resort & Golf Club.

The day certainly belong to the 22-year-old Puig, who started the final round in tied-fourth but quickly rose to contention thanks to his brilliant efforts on the front nine.

Puig netted a hat-trick of birdies on the second, third and fourth hole, before adding another two in the sixth and seventh.

Advertisement

The Catalan cut a relentless figure with three further birdies in his first three holes on the back nine, before finishing off with his ninth birdie on the 17th for an unblemished scorecard.

Puig’s nine birdies mirrored his score on Saturday to cap sensational weekend, which gave him the opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream of featuring at the 152nd British Open in July.

“The scores were unbelievable on the weekend. 18 birdies 18 pars, it’s pretty crazy. It was a great week that I won here in Malaysia and got that spot for The Open (Championship).

Advertisement

“It means everything to me. As a Spanish kid we look forward to playing in the majors and The Open is a big one. I am looking forward to it already,” said Puig, who pockets a US$180,000 (RM860,400) prize purse as champion.

This is Puig’s second Asian Tour title, with his maiden victory also coming on South-east Asian soil at the International Series Singapore which he won in October last year.

Wang and Denwit will receive the other two tickets to play at the British Open.

Leading Final Round scores (par 72)

261 – David Puig (ESP) 66-71-62-62

263 - Wang Jeung-hun (KOR) 68-68-66-61

264 - Denwit Boriboonsub (THA) 71-66-66-61, John Catlin (USA) 65-65-68-66

265 – Kevin Yuan (NZL) 65-64-68-68 — AFP