SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — The Indian women's team created a sensation by clinching the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2024 title after edging Thailand 3-2 in a fiercely contested final at the Setia City Convention Centre here today.

The country's top women's singles shuttler Pusarla V. Sindhu started the final in blistering form, only needing 39 minutes to overcome Supanida Katethong in 21-12 and 21-12.

However, the pair of Tressa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, who won the first set against Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai in 21-16, had to fight hard in their match that was dragged into the decider before giving India the second point with scores of 18-21 and 21-16.

Thailand's second singles player Busanan Ongbamrungphan posed a threat to India's solid position as the world No. 18 defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-11 and 21-14 before India's women's doubles pair Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, were also defeated by the sibling pair of Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard in 11-21 and 9-21.

Meanwhile, the young player Anmol Kharb (ranked 472nd in the world) once again emerged as the hero for India, displaying a stunning performance to defeat Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14 and 21-9 to clinch the title. — Bernama