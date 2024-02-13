SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — Indonesia’s upcoming star Alwi Farhan Alhasny makes no bones about singling out Malaysia’s badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei as his idol for his fast and aggressive style of play.

The lanky 2023 World Junior champion said Chong Wei, who is also a three-time Olympic silver medallist, is his source of inspiration in the sport because they have similarities in their style of play.

“(My) foreign idol? Chong Wei. I think I can (play) like Chong Wei because I like to play an attacking game. If in Indonesia, just like Anthony Sinisuka Ginting,” he said on the opening day of the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam here today.

Alwi Farhan earlier contributed a valuable point in Indonesia’s 5-0 Group D win over Saudi Arabia after defeating Muath Alghamdi 21-2, 21-10.

Indonesia will meet the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow before completing their group fixtures against South Korea on Thursday (February 15).

Alwi Farhan is also thankful for the faith shown by the Indonesian Badminton Association in choosing him to play in the biennial tournament here, which offers the top four teams automatic qualification for the Thomas Cup in May.

The 18-year-old, who is going through the baptism of fire from junior to senior ranks this year, admits that it is not an easy transition for him to match the stripes of more powerful senior players.

“Last year, I was in the Indonesian SEA Games team but I did not have the chance to go on court because the team had already won. So, I was happy (today) because I was (fielded and) motivated to win points for Indonesia.

“However, playing at the senior level is no easy feat as it demands physical and mental strength,” he said. — Bernama