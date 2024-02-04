LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 — Aston Villa bounced back from a winless January to thrash Sheffield United 5-0 and climb up to fourth in the Premier League as relegation-threatened Everton rescued a late point against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion moved up to seventh with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace, Newcastle United fought back from two down in a rollercoaster 4-4 draw with Luton Town and David Datro Fofana scored twice to earn relegation-threatened Burnley a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Ollie Watkins grabbed a goal and two assists as Villa served notice of their top-four intentions with their rout of Sheffield United. Villa, third-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City all have 46 points.

“I’m happy because before the match we were very focused,” Villa manager Unai Emery told the BBC. “We scored goals, created chances and stopped them. Winning away is difficult.”

Bottom side Sheffield, who are 10 points from safety, have conceded 59 goals this season, the most ever by a Premier League team at this point of a campaign.

“For our 30,000 Sheffield United supporters it wasn’t good enough,” Blades manager Chris Wilder told Sky Sports. “Myself and my players have got to accept that responsibility. We have got well and truly took to the cleaners.”

Jarrad Branthwaite headed in Everton’s equaliser in the 94th minute after Spurs striker Richarlison had netted a first-half brace against his old team.

“It is a massive point, we have had a rough patch recently,” Branthwaite told BBC. “We took our chances, obviously a bit disappointed with the goals we conceded but it is a good point and shows the fight we have as a team.”

Spurs are fifth in the table on 44 points while Everton are 18th.

Brighton ended a run of three games without a win to move level on 35 points with Manchester United. Palace, whose loss piled more pressure on manager Roy Hodgson, are five points above the drop zone in 14th.

Lewis Dunk opened the floodgates for Brighton in the third minute and they were 3-0 up at halftime after goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte.

“We killed the game off in the first half. A top performance from everyone,” Brighton captain Dunk told the BBC. “It is always nice to score a goal and especially in a derby.”

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff scored twice in the first half but Luton went 4-2 up through a Carlton Morris penalty and Elijah Adebayo’s strike.

Barnes equaliser

Kieran Trippier pulled one back for the hosts and substitute Harvey Barnes equalised in the 73rd minute.

Newcastle are ninth with 33 points and Luton are 16th on 20.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the feeling is,” Longstaff said. “I feel as though, with no disrespect to Luton, we should win at home. And going twice ahead, we should win it.”

Burnley clawed back from two goals down against Fulham and Fofana bundled home the equaliser in the 91st minute.

Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz had struck in the first half to put Fulham in a commanding position but Fofana pulled a goal back in the 71st minute before sliding in to push Wilson Odobert’s cross over the line.

“Completely disappointed, we should win this game,” Fulham midfielder Willian said. “It was completely our fault as well.”

The draw kept Burnley second-bottom of the standings, seven points from the safety zone. Fulham are 12th.

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Sunday. — Reuters