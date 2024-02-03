LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 3 — Jarrad Branthwaite scored a 94th minute equaliser as relegation-threatened Everton rescued a point against Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-2 home draw today to move out of the bottom three in the Premier League table.

Richarlison, once the darling of Goodison Park, scored a brace of goals in the first half and looked to have won the game for the visitors, but Branthwaite headed in at the back post after Everton had troubled Spurs all game with their set-pieces.

Jack Harrison also scored for Everton and after Spurs failed to kill the game in the second half, the battling Merseyside club always had hope they could take something from the match.

Spurs are in fourth in the table on 44 points from 23 games, missing the chance to move level with second-placed Manchester City, though they have played a game more. Everton have 19 points from their 23 games. — Reuters

