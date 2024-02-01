MILAN, Feb 1 — Udinese will play two home games with one stand closed after a partially successful appeal against their sanction for fans’ racist abuse of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced Wednesday.

The Serie A club had initially been ordered to play their next home match completely behind closed doors.

“The National Court of Appeal for Sport... partially ruled in favour of the appeal made by Udinese against the sanction of a match behind closed doors,” the FIGC said in a statement, without explaining the reasons for the decision.

“(Udinese will) play their next two home matches with one of the stands of their stadium, the Curva Nord, closed.”

The Curva Nord was the stand from which racist chanting was aimed towards Maignan earlier this month.

Udinese gave lifetime bans to five supporters over the abuse.

Maignan walked off the pitch, followed by his team-mates, in the 34th minute.

The match resumed after a five-minute suspension and Milan went on to win 3-2.

The 28-year-old Frenchman challenged Italy’s football authorities following the game, saying that “if you do nothing, you will also be complicit”.

Udinese had justified their appeal by saying that collective punishment was not fair.

“We want to defend our supporters, who have been unfairly treated by a ruling that punishes an entire fan base for the appalling actions of a small number of people,” said club CEO Franco Collavino.

Italy, a country governed by a coalition led by the far-right Brothers of Italy party, is rife with fascist football fan groups, in particular among the hardcore “ultras” who make most of the atmosphere at stadiums. — AFP