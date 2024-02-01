LONDON, Feb 1 — Chelsea need to have more trust and confidence in themselves if they are to halt their woeful run of results away from home, manager Mauricio Pochettino said after Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea, who spent more than £400 million (US$506 million) during last year’s close season, have lost five of their last six Premier League games away from home, while they have won four in a row at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino’s side were outclassed by the league leaders on Wednesday and the Argentine said Chelsea needed time to close the gap.

“It’s (because of) part of our personality, our character, also. We need to be more confident in ourselves,” Pochettino said about the disparity in home and away form.

“We need confidence and trust. We need to have the capacity to have the same performance we have at home when we play away from home. It’s a matter of time.

“We were competing against a team that is on the top and of course, it’s good for us to feel that we need to improve.”

Chelsea will meet Liverpool again on Feb. 25 in the League Cup final at Wembley and Pochettino hoped the neutral venue might make a difference.

“For sure we are going to be at Wembley, and it is going to be different at a neutral place. Of course that is always different,” he added.

“That is the feeling the players have now.” — Reuters