DOHA, Jan 17 — Teamwork and understanding among players will be the most important factor that can ease the pressure faced by the Harimau Malaya squad ahead of their do-or-die mission against Bahrain in their second 2023 Asian Cup Group E match on Saturday.

Central defender Shahrul Mohd Saad said the team needs a positive situation during training sessions to build the determination and confidence among players and team.

Shahrul said he remains positive that the team can achieve a positive result at the Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium to revive hopes of creating history by qualifying for the round of 16.

“We have a few days before match day and what is important now is the bonding within the team. We must have the positive mood in training and naturally give our best during our next assignment.

Advertisement

“We are all okay, we have all been together for long. I still believe we can and the quality of players in the squad can do something positive against Bahrain,” he said when met at the team hotel, here today.

Acknowledging that Bahrain are a better team on paper, the 30-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player said the team need to be aware and play all out to collect three points to put Malaysia on the radar.

“It will be the most important win because we have taken so long to arrive at this stage and we do not want to miss the opportunity to create history,” said Shahrul who pledged to give his very best if fielded on Saturday against Bahrain.

Advertisement

He also defended the tactical approach adopted by coach Kim Pan Gon in the 0-4 loss to Jordan and denied claims by local fans that the players in the Harimau Malaya squad had produced a poor performance on Monday.

Shahrul said that the dark episode needs to be wiped out from everyone’s memory because Malaysia played well in the match but Jordan were well prepared to snuff out any dangers posed by the Harimau Malaya squad.

As for the head-to-head record, Malaysia has lost to Bahrain three times since 2013 with the latest being a 2-1 victory during the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

Bahrain are ranked 86th in the Fifa World rankings compared with Malaysia’s 130th position.

After Bahrain, Malaysia will face two-time champions South Korea on January 25. — Bernama