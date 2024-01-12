HANOI, Jan 12 — The upcoming encounter between the Vietnamese and Indonesian national football teams, amid an array of 36 matches across six groups, has secured a spot in the list of the top five most eagerly awaited in the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, as recognised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

On its website, AFC said Indonesia and Vietnam are two teams that need no introduction to each other.

The duo have faced off in South-east Asia for many a year, giving watchers some of the most memorable clashes at the AFF (Asean Football Federation) Cup — most recently in the semi-final of the 2022 edition when Vietnam won 2-0 on aggregate, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

However, what makes Jan 19’s match all the more special is the fact that it will be the first time in 52 years that two South-east Asian sides will meet at the AFC Asian Cup.

According to the AFC, Vietnam will hope to build on 2019 and make another knockout stage appearance, but will have to do it under new head coach Philippe Troussier who will lead them into their first major tournament since the departure of the hugely successful Park Hang Seo early last year.

Meanwhile, it will be momentous for Indonesia’s Garuda and their coach Shin Tae Yong as they return to the continental stage for the first time since 2007 when they were co-hosts alongside Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With an intense rivalry between the supporters, the two sides will aim for nothing but a win when they face off in their second group outing, said AFC.

The other four highly anticipated matches include Qatar vs Lebanon, Iran vs the UAE in Group C, Australia vs Uzbekistan in Group B, and Saudi Arabia vs Thailand in Group F.

Vietnam is poised to make its debut in Group D, facing Japan on January 15 before the clash against Indonesia on Jan 19. — Bernama-VNA