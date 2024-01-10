LONDON, Jan 10 — Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s controversial red card in Everton’s FA Cup third-round clash with Crystal Palace was rescinded yesterday.

Calvert-Lewin faced a three-game ban after being sent off for his tackle on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne during the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park last Thursday.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially took no action as the Everton striker’s contact with Clyne appeared minimal.

However, Kavanagh eventually dismissed the 26-year-old after being advised by the VAR official to view the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Everton announced their intention to appeal against the decision the following day and the challenge has proved successful.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” a Football Association statement said.

“The striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Emirates FA Cup game against Crystal Palace on Thursday, January 4 2024.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said after the incident that he remained “a fan” of VAR but it was “beginning to test my patience”.

“I have no clue what the monitor is there for,” he said.

“Every fan must be going ‘what is the point?’ We all know the outcome, they are going to agree with everything they’re being told.”

The red card would have been the first of Calvert-Lewin’s career had it stood, but the England international is now free to feature in Everton’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Palace visit Goodison Park for the third-round replay on January 17. — AFP