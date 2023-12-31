KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — National bowling ace Muhammad Rafiq Ismail is ready to take his game a notch higher after becoming a father recently.

The 2018 world champion, whose wife gave birth to their first child, Muhammad Yusuf, recently, said his son is all the motivation and inspiration he needs to continue to dominate the Asian men’s bowling scene.

“Yes, life is a lot different with a child but, whatever it is, I will try to adjust to the current situation.

“I don’t want to use this (the birth of his son) as an excuse but, instead, use it to motivate myself to win more tournaments because I believe my son will be a blessing to me,” he told Bernama.

Based on the Asian Bowling Federation ranking, Muhammad Rafiq is Asia’s number one for the third year running since 2021 after accumulating 442 points.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist is also satisfied with his performance this year, having proven to be a class above the rest when he clinched four gold medals at the 26th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships (ATBC) in Hong Kong in January.

The 26-year-old proved his mettle in Hong Kong by winning the men’s Masters, All Events, team (with Syafiq Ridhwan, Mohd Syazirol Shamsudin, Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam, Timmy Tan and Ahmad Muaz Fishol) and trios (with Timmy and Ahmad Muaz).

“However, I am a little disappointed that I did not bring home a medal at the 2023 World Championships in Kuwait in October,” he said.

Muhammad Rafiq, who is currently on holiday, expects to return to action next March.

Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress secretary-general Maradona Chok had previously announced that they have lined up 12 international tournaments for the national keglers in 2024. — Bernama