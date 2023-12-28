JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) have announced that their head coach Esteban Solari and six players will be leaving the club.

JDT, through a post on the Johor Southern Tigers’ Facebook page today, informed that among the coaching staff leaving the club are head coach Esteban Solari, Rodrigo Barrios, Antonio Mateos, Antonio Gavilan, and Dr Leandro Pinero.

In addition, the six players who will be leaving the Southern Tigers squad after serving for an extended period are Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, S. Kunanlan, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Adam Nor Azlin, Leandro Sebastian Velazquez, and Diogo Luis Santo.

“JDT would like to express gratitude and wish the coaching staff, players, and staff who will be leaving the club the best of luck.

“The Southern Tigers are undergoing a transformation that sees the club reducing expenses by 30 to 40 per cent due to the need for financial restructuring to ensure the club’s long-term sustainability.

“The club has spent a considerable amount on football projects over the past six to seven years,” said the post.

According to the post, five players will also be loaned out, namely Oscar Arribas, Syafiq Ahmad, Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, and Muhammad Haziq Nadzli.

JDT made history in Malaysian football by becoming the only football club to win the Super League title for ten consecutive seasons after first winning it in 2014. — Bernama