KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals will remain the richest badminton tournament in the world with the sports governing body committing a whopping US$11.5 million (RM53.7 million) in prize money over four years.

According to BWF, the total prize pool for this year and next year’s final is US$2.5 million each while US$3 million will be awarded to 2025 edition winners followed by US$3.5 million in 2026 edition.

A total US$1.5 million were given to all 2022 edition winners in Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund said the prize money injection is a significant boost for the entire badminton community.

“This represents an overall greater commitment to our players and contributes to an enhanced world-class sports product that we seek,” he said in a statement today.

The BWF World Tour Finals 2023 will be played in Hangzhou, China, from December 13 until 17.

The top eight qualifiers from the “Race To Finals” rankings will be confirmed following the China Masters 2023 slated to be held from November 21 to 26 in Shenzhen. — Bernama

