LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 — Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will open his official museum on November 25 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the James Family Foundation announced on Thursday.

“LeBron James’ Home Court” is described on its website as “A walk through the life and legacy of the kid from Akron” who was a teen prodigy and became a global superstar and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

The museum, located in the foundation’s House Three Thirty venue in Akron, promises “an immersive journey that offers a look at his life through original artifacts.”

The Home Court will also feature “a multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron’s life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy and beyond.”

Advertisement

Photos posted on social media show a series of televisions with highlights from James’s career, a selection of trophies and memorabilia including from his American football days.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said in a statement on social media.

A self-guided tour will showcase never-before-seen items belonging to James, who was a high school star selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the nearby Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

James sparked the Cavs to their first NBA Finals appearance in 2007 and was the NBA MVP in 2009 and 2010 before leaving for the Miami Heat, prompting anger from unhappy Cavs fans, some even burning James jerseys in frustration.

James won two NBA titles and two more MVP awards in four seasons with the Heat, then returned to the Cavaliers in 2014 and in 2016 led the Cavs to their first NBA title, beating Golden State in the finals to give Cleveland its first major sports champion since 1964.

James departed again in 2018 to join the Los Angeles Lakers and in 2020 led them to an NBA crown.

Last February, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. — AFP