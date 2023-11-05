KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM) agrees with the International Sepak Takraw Federation’s (ISTAF) move to use the 15-point scoring system beginning February next year but hopes adjustments can be made to the service format.

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said as a member of the international body, PSM accepted the decision with an open heart.

“This new 15-point scoring system is an ISTAF decision, so PSM has to accept it.

“But PSM has raised certain matters, for example changing the service format from three to two services under the 15-point scoring system,” he told a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here yesterday.

Advertisement

Mohd Sumali said PSM would leave it to ISTAF to decide on the service proposal.

Last September, ISTAF decided to revert to the 15-point scoring beginning next year from the 21-point system now in use but will keep the service format of three services on rotation and scoring a point without holding service.

The decision to drop the 21-point scoring system introduced in 2013 is closely linked to the duration of a match.

Advertisement

When sepak takraw was introduced in the 1965 Kuala Lumpur SEAP Games, it used the 15-point, best-of-three sets format, with service over and points being awarded only when holding service. — Bernama