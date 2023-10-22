KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — National men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia ended his Denmark Open 2023 campaign on a low note when he lost to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final at Jyske Bank Arena, Odense tonight.

World 11th ranked Zii Jia was unable to repeat his performance when he won the Artic Open in Finland last month, and was clearly not at his best, fizzling out and losing 12-21, 6-21 in just 33 minutes.

Hong Yang’s win tonight means that the world number 22 has now beat Zii Jia three times out of four encounters.

Advertisement

Even with the loss, Zii Jia takes home a total of US$28,900 in prize money as runner-up.

Earlier tonight, national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik won their first World Tour title with a 21-13, 21-17 victory over Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in the finals of the Denmark Open, a World Tour Super 750 championship. — Bernama

Advertisement