KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — National professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia is one step closer to clinching his second title this season by advancing to the 2023 Denmark Open final in Odense on Saturday.

The world number 11 and Arctic Open champion had no trouble eliminating Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 21-15, 21-17.

The 25-year-old Zii Jia is set to face China’s Weng Hong Yang, who defeated compatriot Syi Yu Qi 21-14, 21-19 in another semifinal match.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also secured their spot in the final after defeating Danish duo Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 21-15, 21-15.

The winners of the 2022 World Championships will be facing Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in the final match tonight. — Bernama