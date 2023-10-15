KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — It will be an all-Malaysian affair in the final of the singles event at the 2023 Arctic Open badminton tournament in Vantaa, Finland as Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong both got through the semi-finals.

In the match at the Energia Arena last night, Zii Jia defeated world number 10 from Denmark, Anders Antonsen 21-17 in the first set and was leading 13-8 in the second when Antonsen was forced to withdraw due to a leg injury.

The Kedah-born player will meet Tze Yong who easily beat the seventh seed from Japan, Kanta Tsuneyama, 21-12, 21-16.

This will be both Zii Jia and Tze Yong’s first appearance in a final this season.

Advertisement

It was a different story for national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei who couldn’t qualify for the final after falling to the fourth-seeded pair from China, Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin, 21-17, 13-21, 14-21. — Bernama