JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 8 — CKJ Racing Team rider Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan is reported to be in critical condition, after being involved in an accident during the Super-Pole session at the Malaysian Cub Prix race, at Bandar Medini Circuit, near Iskandar Puteri, yesterday afternoon.

CKJ Racing Team manager Amer Saad, who confirmed the incident, said that the 27-year-old rider fractured his rib and suffered bleeding in the lung.

He said Md Izzat Zaidi, from Selangor, was currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), after undergoing surgery at 4 am today.

“Md Izzat is still 100 per cent dependent on a ventilator, and according to the doctor, they will wait for the next 48 hours to see if there is still bleeding in the lungs,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

He added that Md Izzat’s family, including his wife, are now at HSA, and are waiting to see whether or not they will be allowed to visit the rider at 4.30 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri district police chief, ACP Rahmat Ariffin, confirmed that police had not received any reports regarding the accident.

A 26-second video clip went viral on Facebook today, believed from the accident involving the rider, which shows the Yamaha CP150 rider during the Super-Pole session, hitting a road barrier before crashing into a fence placed at the side of the circuit.

There was also a post, on the Instagram account of ‘elyshanorizal’, who appealed to the public to pray for her husband, who has completed surgery and is 100 per cent dependent on a ventilator. Also attached was a photograph, believed to be of Md Izzat, taken after the surgery. — Bernama