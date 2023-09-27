MANCHESTER, Sept 27 — Manchester United winger Antony will meet with police for questioning over allegations of domestic abuse after returning to the United Kingdom from Brazil.

Antony was handed a leave of absence from the Premier League club earlier this month to address the accusations.

His former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin alleged multiple acts of physical aggression from Antony, including headbutting her in a Manchester hotel, via Brazilian news outlet UOL.

Antony had been in Brazil since reporting for international duty but was withdrawn from the squad when news of the allegations emerged.

The 23-year-old has strongly denied the accusations.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of,” Antony said in a statement on September 10

“I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth.”

Antony returned to England on Tuesday, having cooperated with police inquiries in Brazil, and is now set to meet with Greater Manchester Police.

The BBC reported that the player will hand his phone over to the police for inspection.

In a statement earlier this month, United said that they are “taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

The club was under pressure to act as the allegations against Antony came hot on the heels of United’s decision to part ways with Mason Greenwood.

The 21-year-old striker had faced charges including attempted rape and assault.

Prosecutors announced in February this year that the case had been dropped after key witnesses withdrew and new evidence came to light.

Reports that United were planning to retain the player following a six-month internal investigation were met by a public outcry and the club said in August he would rebuild his career elsewhere.

Greenwood subsequently joined Spanish side Getafe on loan.

Antony signed for United just over a year ago from Ajax in a £85 million deal (RM485 million).

He has made 48 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring eight goals, and was part of the side that won the League Cup earlier this year. — AFP