HANGZHOU, Sept 25 — News in brief on the second day of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games today:

Shooting

National shooter Haritz Iklil Hessly Hafiz, 22, failed to get past the qualifying round of the men’s 10-metre (m) air rifle event at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre when he could only finish in 32nd spot with 622.7 points — way behind China’s Sheng Lihao, who qualified in first place with 634.7 points.

Wushu

National exponent Tan Zhi Yan could only finish seventh after completing the men’s Taijiquan and Taijijian events in the finals today.

Zhi Yan scored 9.733 points for Taijiquan and 9.716 points for Taijijian for a combined score of 19.449 points.

China’s Gao Haonan (19.666 points) clinched gold while Hong Kong’s Hui Tak Yan Samuei (19.493 points) and Filipino Jones Llabres Inso (19.486 points) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

3x3 Basketball

The national women’s 3x3 basketball team defeated Maldives 15-12 in their opening Group D match at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court today.

The Malaysians will take on Thailand on Wednesday (September 27) and South Korea on Friday (September 29) in a bid to finish second in the group and qualify for the next round.

However, there was no such luck for the national men’s team as they went down 16-20 to India in their opening Group C match at the same venue.

The national cagers will meet China on Wednesday (September 27) and Macao on Friday (September 29).

Sepak takraw

The national sepak takraw squad fought back from a set down to beat Indonesia 2-1 in their opening Group B men’s team regu event at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Indonesia grabbed the first point when they beat the national regu of Mohd Khairol Zaman Hamir Akhbar, Amirul Zazwan Amir and Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi 2-0 before the trio of Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Hairul Hazizi Haidzir levelled the score with a 2-1 win in the second regu.

Malaysia’s third regu of Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin, Farhan Adam and Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam then sealed victory with a 2-0 over their Indonesian rivals.

Boxing

National pugilist Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin was no match for India’s Deepak, losing the 46-51 kilogramme (kg) bout 5-0 at the Hangzhou Gymnasium today.

Deepak will now take on Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi on Thursday (September 28) for a place in the October 3 quarter-finals. — Bernama