SEPANG, Sept 25 — The national badminton squad wants to make full use of the remaining three days before the team event of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games begins on September 28.

Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the final preparations of the Malaysian team is to adapt to the conditions in China.

“Over there, we will have training in the morning. The training is only for what is required apart from maintaining the physical fitness of players,” he said when met by Bernama at Kuala Lumpur International Airport before leaving for Hangzhou, China today.

Commenting further, Rexy said the badminton squad is determined to hunt for slot in the team event semi-finals in the effort to deliver a medal for the Malaysian contingent in quadrennial championships.

“We do not know when is the draw but we will give our best and fight one step at time...hope to reach the semi-finals to win a medal,” he said.

The ten men players who are leaving for Hangzhou are Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Chen Tang Jie, Ng Tze Yong, Cheam June Wei, Ong Yew Sin, Leong Jun Hao, Teo Ee Yi and Goh Soon Huat.

Meanwhile, Zii Jia, who admitted that he was a little nervous of the competition, did not want to be too stressed and instead wanted to treat the competition in Hangzhou as another badminton tournament he had gone through before.

“It can be quite nervous but it’s normal because we have been moving about. For this game I’ll take it as normal and do my best,” he said.

The former Asian champion will compete in the team tournament with Tze Yong, Jun Hao and June Wei for singles while the doubles is represented by Aaron-Wooi Yik, Yew Sin-Ee Yi, Soon Huat — Tang Jie.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which officially opened on Saturday, saw the national contingent send a total of 288 athletes who are competing in 22 of the 40 sports contested. — Bernama