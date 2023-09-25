KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The schedule of activities for Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the remaining period of 2023 and 2024 was compiled at a meeting between the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) today.

In a statement today, FAM said the discussion held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium focused on PSM’s preparations ahead of Pestabola Merdeka 2023 competition which will take place here from October 13 to 17.

FAM announced that the first match of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, the 2027 Asian Cup and Harimau Malaya’s match against Kyrgyz Republic on November 16 was also discussed by FAM, MFL and PSM.

“In addition, for the domestic league competition, the 2023 Malaysia Cup final is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium on December 9,” according to FAM in a statement issued today.

At the meeting, FAM was represented by its president, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin while MFL was represented by its president, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan and chief executive officer, Datuk Stuart Ramalingam and PSM was represented by its chairman, Datuk Hans Isaac.

Hamidin said he was satisfied with the venue preparations carried out by PSM, including the spectators’ seats and the pitch, besides hoping that the matches could be held smoothly. — Bernama