THE HAGUE, Aug 30 — Ajax have signed Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze from French club Metz for a fee of around €16 million (RM81 million), the Dutch club announced on Wednesday.

French-born Mikautadze, 22, has agreed a five-year contract in the Dutch capital after playing a pivotal role in Metz’s promotion to Ligue 1 promotion last season.

“I’m very proud,” Mikautadze said in a video on Ajax’s website.

“Everybody knows what the name Ajax means in football.

“I did not hesitate for a second to come to the club,” he added.

He started his professional career with Metz in 2019, before joining Belgian side Seraing on loan.

He returned to Metz in 2022 where he became their top scorer with 23 goals in 37 appearances before the club’s promotion to the French top-flight.

Mikautadze has scored twice in Metz’s first three games in Ligue 1 this term as well as providing one assist.

Ajax have signed a raft of young talent after finishing third in the table last season, their worst finish for 14 years.

They have included Manchester City winger Carlos Borges, who made a €14 million move this month, and Dynamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo, who joined for a fee of around €20 million. — AFP