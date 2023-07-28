KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Academy Badminton Malaysia Youth Singles Coaching Director Datuk Misbun Sidek have mutually agreed to part ways effective today.

BAM deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam said the decision was made by the special task force led by him following the youth squad's dismal performance at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, recently.

“We (special task force) had a lengthy discussion with our stakeholders and decided that things have to change for the better.

“So, Datuk Misbun understands that...it is only fair that we look into a new path,” Subramaniam told a press conference here today.

Misbun, who rejoined BAM for a second stint in 2017, was supposed to have a contract with the national badminton governing body until the end of this year. — Bernama