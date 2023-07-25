HAMILTON (New Zealand), July 25 — Switzerland had goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to thank for securing a valuable 0-0 draw against Norway, who recovered from a shaky start after Ada Hegerberg’s withdrawal but could not find a breakthrough in the Women’s World Cup Group A match today.

Norway coach Hege Riise rang the changes in an attempt to revive the team’s fortunes after the former champions suffered a shock opening defeat by co-hosts New Zealand, but they failed to score for a second straight game.

“Today is a big improvement, what we are doing collectively,” Riise said. “We came here with more energy than last time ... We created enough chances today.

“We have the talent and the great players but we haven’t scored any goals yet. We lack the victory to be able to be completely satisfied.”

Caroline Graham Hansen, Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Julie Blakstad were dropped and replaced by Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland and Vilde Boa Risa but Norway were dealt a huge blow seconds before kickoff when striker Hegerberg injured her groin.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg, who has 43 goals in 76 games, suffered the injury in the last sprint of the warm-up and was replaced by Sophie Roman Haug.

“I felt discomfort when sprinting right after the anthems. We decided with the staff that no risk should be taken and no subs should be wasted in such an important game for us,” Hegerberg later wrote on Twitter.

Switzerland had the upper hand in the opening stages, but Norway soon regained their composure and had the best chance of the half through Haug, whose storming header was saved by Thalmann in the 25th minute.

Thalmann denied Roman Haug again after the restart by palming away the forward’s powerful drive before Swiss midfielder Ramona Bachmann swept her effort just wide.

Riise brought on Graham Hansen, who earned her 100th cap, on the hour mark and the midfielder nearly broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining, unleashing a powerful curled shot that was parried away by Thalmann.

Thalmann then saved Frida Maanum’s follow-up effort on a frustrating night for Norway at the Waikato Stadium, leaving the 1995 champions staring at an early tournament exit.

“Of course we’re happy that we won a point,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said. “We played against a top opponent who are a bit above us in the ranking. And that shows that we can achieve something when we’re disciplined.”

A solid Switzerland side look well-placed to advance from the group stage and top the table with four points. Having beaten Philippines 2-0 in their opener, they need only a point against New Zealand in Dunedin to reach the last 16.

Norway are bottom with one point and on the brink of elimination. They need a win to keep their hopes alive and will face an emboldened Philippines team, who beat co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 earlier today. — Reuters