KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― The Harimau Malaya can break into the world’s top 120 ranking ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, early next year.

That confidence was voiced by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) vice president Mohd Firdaus Mohamed, but on the condition that the squad managed by Kim Pan Gon must record at least one victory from the two matches in Fifa international matches window from September 4-12, as well as emerging as Pestabola Merdeka champions.

FAM are discussing with the team ranked 80th in the world, China, and Egypt (34th) for a friendly this September, but it has not been finalised yet. It is understood that the action will take place abroad.

“Although China are ranked in the top 100 in the world, the team’s performance is declining, so we have to take advantage of the team’s weaknesses. With the current performance of our national team, we are confident that we can achieve that target,” he said when met after the launch of the Agong’s Cup and Malay Rulers’ Gold Cup (PERR) 2023 here, today.

Mohd Firdaus said the Harimau Malaya also need to be champions of Pestabola Merdeka tournament at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium expected to start on Oct 16, as well as the World Cup 2026/Asian Cup 2027 qualifying round starting in November to achieve that mission.

In addition to hosts Malaysia, the team ranked 96th in the world, Palestine, India (99) and Lebanon (100) will also be in action in the Pestabola Merdeka this time.

Before this, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin had stated that he was confident that the national squad would be able to reach the top 120 ranking in the world if they achieved positive results in all six matches in the FIFA international match window in June, September and October.

In FIFA’s latest update Tuesday, the Harimau Malaya managed to jump one rung to 136th position in the world, while Malaysia’s best ever ranking was 75th which was achieved in 1993.

Meanwhile, Mohd Firdaus also believes that Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) will be able to complete the grass replacement work at the National Stadium in order to organise the Pestabola Merdeka at the sacred venue of the Harimau Malaya.

“During a recent meeting, we were made to understand that the work of planting new grass will start in early August and be completed before Pestabola Merdeka. However, if not ready, we have several alternative venues, including in Penang,” he said.

Mohd Firdaus , who is also Malaysian Malay Football Association (PBMM) president, said the Agong’s Cup, which is considered like the Sumbangsih Cup (Charity Shield), will find the defending champion Kuala Lumpur playing against the PERR 2022 champion, Selangor, on Oct 27.

The 101st edition of the PERR, which will take place after the Agong’s Cup, will see 16 under-25 teams, including an invited team from Singapore, compete for a cash prize of RM50,000 for the champion and RM30,000 for the runner-up.

“The players who can participate in this tournament are from the President’s Cup, Youth Cup, M4 League and M5 League, but M3 League and Reserve League players are not allowed. The purpose of this tournament is for development and as a platform for players to rise to a higher league,” he said.

According to the match format, the teams will be divided into four groups according to zones, with only the top two teams advancing to the quarter-finals. ― Bernama