Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (centre) at a press conference after the 58th FAM Annual Congress, Petaling Jaya, August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin has been nominated as a member of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) for the selection of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee for the 2023-2027 term.

The matter was confirmed by the AFC in the list of candidates issued by the governing body today with the election expected to take place on April 1 and 2 next year in Manama, Bahrain.

“The election of Fifa Council positions will be monitored by persons appointed by the Fifa Governance Committee.

“The final list of candidates will be published at the latest 30 days prior to the 33rd AFC Congress as stipulated in Article 32.19 of the AFC Statutes (Edition 2022) and Article 9.3 of the AFC Electoral Code (Edition 2022),” according to a statement released on AFC official website today.

The AFC also said that one of the five appointed Fifa Council Members will be appointed as a Member of the AFC Women’s Executive Committee.

On the nomination, Hamidin considered it an honour for national football and Malaysia.

“It speaks of the support from other Asian countries who put their faith in me. It is in line with my goal of making Malaysian football a very important component at the international level.

“My focus and priority is to uplift Malaysian football to a higher level, especially in the eyes of the world,” he said in a statement issued by FAM today.

The AFC had given affiliates until October 1, to submit nominations, as required in the AFC Statute (2022 Edition) and the AFC Election Code (2022 Edition). — Bernama