KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has appointed Melaka United Football Association (MUSA) vice-president Noor Azman Rahman as its new secretary-general effective Sept 1.

FAM, in a statement today, said Noor Azman replaces Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar, who resigned as secretary-general to concentrate on his career at the international level.

Noor Azman, 55, has been serving as FAM president coordinator since 2018 after Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin assumed the top post of the national football body.

Noor Azman was first elected as MUSA vice-president in 2012 before being appointed as MUSA secretary-general from 2015 to 2018. In 2020, he was re-elected as MUSA vice-president.

He had also served in various capacities in FAM, including as a member of the Media Committee (2010-2013), Futsal and Beach Football Committee (2014-2018) and Competitions Committee (2018-2019).

Noor Azman was FAM League Melaka team manager in 2013 and assistant team manager in 2014, and assistant team manager of the national futsal team from 2014 to 2017. — Bernama