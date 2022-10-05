Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks watches action during the first half of a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee October 1, 2022. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — The Milwaukee Bucks were tipped as favourites to finish this season as NBA champions according to basketball’s annual survey of the league’s 30 general managers released on Tuesday.

The survey released on NBA.com revealed that the Bucks were seen as frontrunners for the 2023 championship with 43 per cent of the votes.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors received 25 per cent of the votes while the Los Angeles Clippers had 21 per cent.

The Boston Celtics, runners-up to Golden State in last season’s finals, were the other team named with 11 per cent of votes.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic meanwhile was tipped as the clear favourite for the NBA Most Valuable Player award with 48 per cent.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo polled second with 34 per cent while the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid attracted 14 per cent.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry, NBA Finals MVP in 2022, attracted just 1 per cent of votes.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo received 55 per cent of votes as the player most GMs would pick to build a team around, with Doncic just behind at 45 per cent.

The survey of general managers has been held every year for the past 21 years.

Participants are not allowed to cast votes for their own team or personnel. — AFP