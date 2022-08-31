Zii Jia lost to Srikanth 20-22, 21-23 in 38 minutes. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Barely a week after suffering a last-16 defeat at the World Championships last week, national singles ace Lee Zii Jia crashed out of the Japan Open when he lost to India’s K.Srikanth in the first round today.

Playing his match at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka, Zii Jia, the World No. 4 lost in straight sets 20-22, 21-23 in 38 minutes.

Srikanth, the World No. 14, now has secured his first-ever win over Zii Jia after playing him three times.

Srikanth is now expected to meet either Wang Tzu Wei from Taiwan or Japanese player Kanta Tsuneyama who play each other in the first round later today.

Meanwhile, in a battle between Malaysian pairs in the mixed doubles event, independent pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing defeated Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See 21-10, 21-14.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will meet Taiwanese pair, Yang Po-hsuan-Hu Ling Fang in the second round. — Bernama