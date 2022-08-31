Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag arrives for the English Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England, August 27, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 31 — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the club will not sign more players before tomorrow’s transfer deadline following the completion of the discussions to sign Antony and Martin Dubravka, while he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.

United reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam yesterday to sign Brazil winger Antony, with British media reporting the transfer to be worth an initial £80.75 million (RM420 million), with a further £4.25 million in add-ons.

The club are also hoping to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Dubravka on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.

“For this window, it will be the end,” Ten Hag told reporters today. “You always have to be alert at a top club. But we will go from September to minimum January with this squad.

“In the offensive department, we needed to strengthen the squad. Offensive players fatigue quicker. They have to run more with high intensity.”

Ten Hag reiterated his belief that Ronaldo will stay at the club, amid intense speculation over the 37-year-old’s future after British media reported the Portugal forward wanted to leave United to play Champions League football.

“It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games,” Ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo’s future, adding that full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also stay after being linked with a move away.

United, 11th in the Premier League standings, face Leicester City away tomorrow and remain without injured striker Anthony Martial, while defender Victor Lindelof will be assessed after he returned to training.

With Antony’s signing yet to be completed, the winger may have to target Sunday’s clash with Arsenal for his potential debut.

Ten Hag said his team need to maintain the “winning mentality”, having won their last two league games after being bottom of the table after losing their first two.

“I see it as a start. I think we have a good base, this is the minimum we have to bring,” he said.

“I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep that, to keep the spirit, to keep this winning mentality because you need it if you want a successful season in this squad.” — Reuters