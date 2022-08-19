The prize money total tops the old mark of US$57.5 million from last year. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 19 — This year’s US Open will award a record US$60.1 million (RM268.4 million) in total player compensation, the US Tennis Association said on Thursday, with US$2.6 million going to each singles champion, twice the runner-up total.

The prize money total tops the old mark of US$57.5 million from last year, with an emphasis on boosting payouts for players in early rounds.

That means a boost to US$80,000 for each singles competitor in the main draw first round and US$121,000 in the second round.

Those figures represent hikes of 85 per cent and 57 per cent respectively since 2016.

The USTA arrived at the figures after consultation with the WTA and ATP Player Councils.

There will be more than US$6.25 million distributed in qualifying rounds.

Doubles champions will be paid US$688,000 per team, twice what the runner-up duo will receive.

Main draw matches for the year’s final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts will begin on August 29. — AFP