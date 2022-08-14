With the win, Kuching City FC have collected 24 points to stay in the fourth place, 11 points behind league leaders, Kelantan FC, while FAM-MSN Project appeared to be heading as the poorest team in Premier League this season. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Kuching City FC today hammered the helpless FAM-MSN Project squad 3-0 at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium tonight.

Irfan Bakti’s boys started out aggressively to test the Project team’s defence and they were rewarded in the 20th minute when their Brazil-born striker, Gabryel Monteiro De Andrade blasted the ball into the goal.

Deploying a 4-4-2 formation before fans of their opponents, Kuching City FC continued to launch several attacks on Razip Ismail’s squad and a sharp header from Amir Amri Salleh in the 49th minute hit the back of the net.

Efforts by FAM-MSN Project team to check the advance of Kuching City FC were in vain as Irfan Bakti’s squad outrun the Project team to control the match and Kuching City managed to curve out the third goal through defender Yuki Tanigawa’s free kick in the 55th minute.

With the win, Kuching City FC have collected 24 points to stay in the fourth place, 11 points behind league leaders, Kelantan FC, while FAM-MSN Project appeared to be heading as the poorest team in Premier League this season. — Bernama