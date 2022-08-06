Jin Wei in action during the Malaysia-India mixed team final on August 2, 2022. ― Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 6 ― Can professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei rise to the occasion and stun 2019 world champion Pusarla V. Sindhu in the last eight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games today?

If Jin Wei’s highly-spirited display against Sindhu in the third game of the Malaysia-India mixed team final on Tuesday (August 2), which saw her going down 20-22, 17-21, is of any indication, she could well be on the right track to exacting sweet revenge against the Indian shuttler.

Despite Jin Wei's loss, Malaysia still managed to beat India 3-1 to bag the mixed team gold medal.

Jin Wei may hold a slight advantage going into tomorrow's match-up as she was given a walkover by Tamisha Janella Williams of Barbados in the round of 16 while Sindhu had to take care of business by thumping Uganda's Kobugabe Husina 21-10, 21-9 at the National Exhibition Centre here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were given a torrid test by Scottish twins Christopher Grimly-Matthew Grimly before prevailing 21-19, 21-16 to check into the last eight.

In the quarter-finals, Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on Uganda’s Brian Kasirye-Daniel Wanagaliya, who had earlier disposed of Zambians Chongo Mulenga-Kalomba Mulenga 21-15, 21-15.

National top men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong, however, continued his impressive form here as he outplayed Ajfan Rasheed of Maldives 21-7, 21-9 to check into the quarter-finals.

An intriguing task awaits world number 42 Tze Yong as he will be up against world champion Loh Kean Yew after the Singaporean trounced Alexandre Jean Bernard Bongout of Mauritius 21-13, 21-10.

There was more joy for the national badminton camp when top women's doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah trounced South Africans Jordaan Deidre-Johanita Scholtz 21-6, 21-4.

The win enabled Pearly-Thinaah to set up a quarter-final date with Yujian Jin-Crystal Wong Jia Ying after the Singaporeans beat Australians Kaitlyn Ea-Angela Yu 21-12, 21-13.

Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also sailed into the last eight with a routine 21-10, 21-11 win over Australia's Lin Ying Xiang-Gronya Somerville.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will be up against Jessica Pugh-Callum Hemming after the home pair defeated Jamaica’s Angus Joel-Katherine Wynter 21-11, 21-7. ― Bernama