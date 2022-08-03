S. Suresh (right) and Nurfaizal Hamzah with their bronze medals at Kota Barat Stadium in Indonesia, August 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

SOLO, Aug 3 — The national recurve archery squad will not be returning home empty-handed as they grabbed bronze in the men’s team event at the 11th Asean Para Games (APG) here today.

The pair of S. Suresh-Nurfaizal Hamzah overcame the Philippines’ Giovanni Ola-William Cablog 6-0 in the bronze medal playoff at Kota Barat Stadium.

Hosts Indonesia’s Kholidin-Setiawan upset Thailand’s Hanreuchai Netsiri-Pornchai Phimthong 5-1 to take gold.

Earlier, 2019 world champion Suresh missed out on the individual bronze when he lost to Kholidin 6-2, while Setiawan snatched gold by upsetting Hanreuchai by the same score.

“I am thankful for finally winning a medal at APG after two attempts. In the individual event, I tried my best to challenge for honours but don’t know why my shots were not accurate. After this on my return I will work harder to improve my performance,” said Suresh.

Nurfaizal, who is making his debut after joining the national team last month, said he was quite nervous but managed to overcome the problem with the support of Suresh, coach Marzuki Zakaria and other team members.

The archery range will now stage the individual compound final between Malaysia’s G. Daneshen and Sakon Inkaew of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s sole boccia representative here, Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Noh, lost 0-15 to Indonesia’s Felix Ardi Yudha in the men’s individual BC2 (celebral palsy) bronze medal playoff.

He had earlier lost 1-5 to Watcharaphon Vongsa of Thailand in the semi-finals, before the Thai athlete overcame his teammate Phakphum Linchum 3-1 in the final to emerge champion. — Bernama