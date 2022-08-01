Malaysia’s Alice Chang Li Sian in action during the women’s team table tennis semi-final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 1 — Singapore once again proved to be a stumbling block for Malaysian women paddlers when the Lions swept to a 3-0 win in the women’s team final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, here, today.

What was more interesting was that the result of the final match held in the National Exhibition Centre Hall 3 saw Singapore land their first ever gold of the Games here while Malaysia had a bitter pill to swallow as they had also failed to avenge the 0-3 defeat suffered at the Glasgow 2014 final and thus had to be satisfied with their second silver here.

Despite a good start, the Malaysian pair comprising Karen Lyne-Ho Ying had only themselves to blame for the loss as they had won the first set 11-7.

The duo however failed to keep things tight against Zeng Jian-Zhou Jingyi who fought back to win the next three sets, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6.

In the singles, Singapore’s Feng Tianwei thumped Alice Chang Li Sian, 11-9, 11-1, 11-7 in straight sets to put their team 2-0 ahead and closer to the gold medal.

After losing the first two sets to Jian, 3-11, 4-11, Ying showed a glimmer of hope to get the national team back on track by winning the third set 11-8.

However, Ying failed to rise to the occassion and succumbed to a 5-11 defeat in the fourth set.

The win today saw Singapore clinch their fifth gold medal in women’s team event since the sport was first contested in Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games, while Malaysia secured their second silver medal for the same period.

Meanwhile, Australia took the bronze medal after crushing Wales 3-0. — Bernama