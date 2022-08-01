BIRMINGHAM, Aug 1 — National woman weightlifter Marceeta Marlyne Marcus, who is making her second appearance in the Commonwealth Games, could only finish ninth in the 22nd edition here today.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Tambunan, Sabah, could only manage an overall total of 175 kilogrammes (kg) in the 59kg category, lifting 73kg in snatch and 102kg in clean & jerk.

Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal took gold with an overall total of 206kg for a new Games record while England’s Jessica Gordon-Brown (197kg) and Canada’s Tali Darsigny (196kg) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Marceeta, who finished 11th on her Commonwealth Games debut in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia, admitted to being disappointed with her effort here as her personal target was to do better than her achievement at the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

“Not okay (today’s achievement)... I just recovered from a fever I’ve had since arriving last Sunday (July 24). I am disappointed because I wanted to lift 80kg in snatch and 110kg in clean & jerk,” she said.

At the Hanoi SEA Games, Marceeta recorded lifts of 73kg in snatch and 105kg in clean & jerk to finish in fifth place. — Bernama