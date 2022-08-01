BIRMINGHAM, Aug 1 — The national men’s wheelchair 3x3 basketball team bounced back from their opening-day loss to beat South Africa 13-6 and confirm a spot in the semi-finals of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

The national team, who lost 19-9 to England yesterday, were a transformed side today as they produced a spirited display in Smithfield.

They will now take on Canada in the last four at 9pm local time (4am Aug 2 Malaysian time).

In today’s match, Ahmad Nazri Hamdah was the topscorer with five points, followed by Freday Tan Yei Bing (four points), Muhamad Atib Zakaria (three points) and Muhammad Roozaimi Johari (one point).

National head coach Lim Ming Lip said his men were all pumped up to give their best against Canada.

“This is the first time we are competing in the Commonwealth Games. The players are excited and will definitely give it all they’ve got because victory in the semi-finals will guarantee us a medal,” he said. — Bernama