JOHOR BAHRU, July 26 — Umno must tackle sentiment-based and hate politics while emphasising ‘service politics’ to regain the support of the Malay community, said Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this is the key strategy for the party, which is the main platform that focuses on the Malay community’s struggle, to rise again.

Umno is not a seasonal party that only appears during elections because the party is always active, he said.

“In the current situation, Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery must tackle sentiment-based and hate politics. We should focus on development and service politics. This must continue.

“Other parties win by playing up issues and sentiments, but Umno is a party of good people. So, if we want to win, we should work like winners,” he said when officiating the Tebrau Umno Division representative meeting at Dewan Muafakat Johor in Taman Adda here tonight.

Tebrau Umno Division chief Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman, who is also Johor Umno Liaison Committee secretary was present.

However, Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN Chairman, urged the party machinery to use the latest approaches in engaging voters, particularly through various social media platforms.

“The old ways were suitable for the old times. The current methods must suit the present. We must become influencers with good content to reach out to voters. This can be done with the help of the Youth and Puteri wings. It is not impossible.

“I believe with this approach we can win more than 30 parliamentary seats and defend 40 Johor state seats in the next election. I will personally assist the Umno machinery,” he added. — Bernama